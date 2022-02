There's a new Senate bill (SB-1366) that would change and/or amend Oklahoma's firearm laws as it relates to the state's self-defense act and open carry. The new bill was written and introduced by Senator Lonnie Paxton (R-Tuttle, OK.) and seeks to make changes to the language of the self-defense act and the practice of concealed or open carry of firearms in the state. It specifically addresses the open carrying of rifles and the manner in which they must be carried. The bill passed the Senate subcommittee and will now be heading to the Senate floor for debate and consideration. So what is (SB-1366) and what changes will be made?

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO