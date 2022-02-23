ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild's Kaapo Kahkonen: Starting Thursday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Kahkonen will start between the pipes Thursday in Toronto, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Starting Thursday

Samsonov will guard the road goal Thursday versus the Rangers, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports. The Capitals have not played since last Thursday, when Samsonov stopped 30 of 33 shots in a win over the Flyers. He's appeared in seven straight games as Vitek Vanecek (upper body) remains out. Samsonov will need to be sharp against a dangerous Rangers top six and a power play that's converting at a 26.6 percent rate.
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Josh Bailey: Healthy scratch

Bailey was a healthy scratch against the Sharks on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Bailey hasn't scored in the past 13 games and has only lit the lamp three times this season. Whether or not this benching is a one-time thing or a sign of what's coming could depend upon the outcome of the game versus the Sharks. The Islanders next play Saturday versus the Kings.
NHL
numberfire.com

Bulls starting Zach LaVine (knee) in Thursday's lineup, Coby White to bench

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (knee) is starting in Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. LaVine will make his 48th start this season after Chicago's star guard was sidelined three games with a left knee ailment. In a matchup against a Hawks' team ranked 27th in defensive rating, numberFire's models project LaVine to score 37.1 FanDuel points.
NBA
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov: Ice cold on offense

Dadonov has mustered 26 shots on goal and a minus-7 rating during an 11-game point drought. Dadonov started 2022 hot with seven points in as many games in the new year, but he's been held off the scoresheet ever since. The 32-year-old is at 21 points, 126 shots, 46 hits and a minus-1 rating through 50 appearances overall. Dadonov would typically play in a third-line role, but absences for a handful of Vegas wingers could see him on the top line for Saturday's contest against the Avalanche.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Relentless in Friday's win

MacKinnon scored twice on 14 shots and went plus-4 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Jets. MacKinnon's career-high 14 shots in a game was just the 22nd instance of a player putting that many pucks on net since 1959-60. That's pretty good, especially considering MacKinnon missed the last game with a lower-body injury. The 26-year-old center has five tallies, two assists and a stunning 38 shots in his last six appearances. For the season, the superstar's up to 14 goals, 50 points, 175 shots and a plus-12 rating in 37 outings as the top-line center.
NHL
Yardbarker

McKenna’s Matchup of the Day: Feb. 24 – Kaapo Kahonen vs. Petr Mrazek

Former NHL netminder Mike McKenna provides his Daily Faceoff Starting Goalie Matchup of the Day for Thurs. Feb. 24, 2022:. Two goaltenders that are battling for crease time will go head to head tonight in Toronto when the Maple Leafs host the Minnesota Wild. Kaapo Kahkonen is set to make...
NHL
numberfire.com

Boston's Robert Williams (calf) starting on Thursday, Grant Williams to bench

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (calf) is starting in Thursday's lineup against the Brooklyn Nets. Williams will make his 48th start at the five after Boston's center was forced to sit out two games with right calf tightness. In a matchup against a Brooklyn unit allowing a 111.2 defensive rating, numberFire's models project Williams to score 35.3 FanDuel points.
NBA
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Kahkonen Struggles & Losing Streak Continues

The Minnesota Wild played a rollercoaster of a game against the Calgary Flames and ended their Canadian road trip on a low note. The Flames have had a successful month, and it clearly showed in their dominant win. The Wild got out to an early start with a goal under two minutes into the first period, and it was the only lead they’d have as the Flames woke up in the middle of the first and went on a scoring rampage.
NHL
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in win

Towns logged 22 points (9-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 28 minutes during Thursday's 119-114 win over Memphis. Towns notched his fourth double-double in a row and his 28th of the season. He also blocked at least three shots for the seventh time during the campaign. Across 10 contests in February, the All-Star big man is averaging 24.2 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 blocks in 32.7 minutes per game. Towns will look to continue his solid play in a clash with Joel Embiid and the 76ers on Friday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Watch Trail Blazers vs. Warriors: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game

Current Records: Golden State 42-17; Portland 25-34 After two games on the road, the Portland Trail Blazers are heading back home. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Golden State Warriors will meet up at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland should still be riding high after a win, while Golden State will be looking to get back in the win column.
NBA
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Not playing Saturday

Pacioretty (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Avalanche, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Pacioretty left Friday's game versus the Coyotes with an injury after just 10:42 of ice time. The Golden Knights have yet to specify what's ailing the winger. He'll try to be ready to return Tuesday versus the Sharks.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Unavailable Friday

Marchessault (illness) will not play Friday against Arizona, Ben Gotz of the Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Marchessault is reportedly dealing with the flu, which could keep him out of Saturday's game against the Avalanche as well. The veteran winger has 20 goals and 35 points through 46 games on the year. Michael Amadio is expected to suit up for Friday's game.
NHL
#The Maple Leafs
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gay: Officially out

Gay (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Mavericks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. No surprise here, as Gay was deemed doubtful heading into the evening. The absence will be his sixth straight as the result of right knee soreness. His next opportunity to suit up will come Sunday versus the Suns.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Registers inefficient triple-double

Jokic closed Saturday's 115-110 win over the Kings with 18 points (6-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds and 11 assists across 34 minutes. Jokic surprisingly struggled shooting the ball Saturday, missing all five of his three-point attempts and going just 6-for-16 from the field overall. That didn't stop the reigning NBA MVP from making a big impact on the outcome, however, as he led Denver with 11 assists and 10 boards to finish with his third triple-double in February. Jokic leads all NBA players with 16 triple-doubles on the season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Brook Lopez: Partial participant at practice

Lopez (back) was able to go through parts of Thursday's practice, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Head coach Mike Budenholzer stressed to the media that Lopez hasn't been cleared for full contact, but this is nonetheless a significant step forward for the big man, who has not played since the season opener and underwent back surgery in early December. Given Milwaukee's standing in the Eastern Conference, there's no reason to rush Lopez back into action, but the hope is that he can log at least a handful of games before the postseason begins. Milwaukee beefed up its frontcourt depth at the trade deadline, acquiring Serge Ibaka from the Clippers as a de facto insurance policy for Lopez.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rays' David McKay: Lands with Rays

McKay signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay made just one relief appearance in the majors with the Tigers during the 2020 campaign, and he didn't pitch in 2021. However, he'll have a chance to carve out a bullpen role as a non-roster invitee this spring. Even if the right-hander joins the big-league club at some point in 2022, he'll likely be limited to a low-leverage role.
MLB
NESN

Blazers' Drew Eubanks Starting Thursday vs. Warriors

According to Portland Trail Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl, center Drew Eubanks will start Thursday’s contest against the Golden State Warriors. Eubanks fills in for the injured Jusuf Nurkic, who has been ruled out with plantar fasciitis. Joining Eubanks in the new-look Portland lineup is Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Justice Winslow, and C.J. Elleby.
NBA
CBS Sports

Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Plans to join Wizards

Satoransky agreed to a buyout with the Spurs on Saturday and plans to sign with the Wizards, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Satoransky was traded from the Pelicans to the Spurs in early February but made just one appearance for his new team. He's been a fringe rotation player since the start of the calendar year but should have additional opportunities to carve out playing time in Washington, where he played from 2016 to 2019.
NBA
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Joe Ingles: Knee surgery completed

Ingles underwent successful reconstructive ACL surgery on his left knee Wednesday. Ingles initially hurt his knee Jan. 30 while playing with the Jazz and was diagnosed with the season-ending injury one day later. Utah then traded him to Portland on Feb. 9, with his expiring contract representing most of his appeal to the Trail Blazers. Given the timing of his injury along with the recovery timeline associated with ACL tears, Ingles is likely to miss the majority of the 2022-23 season, if not all of it. Portland will presumably allow Ingles to complete his rehab program on his own before he becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer.
NBA

