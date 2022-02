In the Dallas Mavericks' 114-109 loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday, the underwhelming results on offense in the second half proved to be too much to overcome. Over the final two quarters of the game, the Mavericks were held to just 42 points while shooting 17-of-43 (39.5 percent) from the floor and 7-of-18 (38.9 percent) from beyond the arc. To make matters worse, Dallas got to the free throw line just once in all of the second half.

