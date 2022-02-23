Senators' Mark Kastelic: Demoted to AHL

Adams finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 21 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 victory over Chicago. Adams recorded his fourth double-double over his last six appearances, and the New Zealand big man continues to make an impact at both ends of the court for the Grizzlies. He is averaging 9.8 points and 12.1 rebounds per game in February, so while his scoring numbers might need a boost, he's supplying that lack of efficiency with elite figures on the glass. It's worth noting that this was his best rebounding output of the season by a wide margin.

NBA ・ 5 HOURS AGO