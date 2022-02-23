ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Senators' Mark Kastelic: Demoted to AHL

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Kastelic was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Wednesday. Kastelic has...

www.cbssports.com

Pgh Hockey Now

With Matheson Out, Joseph Recalled From AHL

The Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday recalled defenseman P.O. Joseph from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on the heels of the news that defenseman Mike Matheson is expected to miss significant time because of an injury. Matheson was something of a surprise absentee from practice Friday. Little-used Mark Friedman stepped...
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Kristians Rubins: Returns to AHL affiliate

Rubins was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Thursday, per CapFriendly. As expected, Rubins' stay with the big club was a short one. The 24-year-old defenseman will likely see most of his playing time with the Marlies for the rest of the season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Jakub Galvas: Demoted to AHL

Galvas was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Saturday, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports. Galvas' demotion suggests Calvin de Haan (undisclosed) or Jake McCabe (back) may be ready to return Sunday against St. Louis. If that ends up being the case, Galvas will likely be in for an extended stay in the minors.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Pierre-Olivier Joseph: Recalled from AHL

Joseph was promoted from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday. With Mike Matheson (upper body) labeled with a week-to-week injury, Joseph could dress in his first NHL game since November. The 22-year-old blueliner has racked up 28 points through 40 AHL games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Jacob MacDonald: Assigned to AHL affiliate

MacDonald (head) was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Friday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. MacDonald had been sidelined with a head injury, but now that he's healthy, he'll head to the minors to get some much-needed playing time. He's gone scoreless through seven top-level appearances this year.
NHL
WANE 15

Siebenaler returns to Komets from AHL

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Carroll Charger Blake Siebenaler is back in his hometown, as the defenseman has returned to the Komets after a stint with the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL. It was the fourth AHL team Siebenaler’s played with the season after stints with the Henderon Silver Knights, the Ontario Reign, and […]
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Josh Bailey: Healthy scratch

Bailey was a healthy scratch against the Sharks on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Bailey hasn't scored in the past 13 games and has only lit the lamp three times this season. Whether or not this benching is a one-time thing or a sign of what's coming could depend upon the outcome of the game versus the Sharks. The Islanders next play Saturday versus the Kings.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Evgenii Dadonov: Ice cold on offense

Dadonov has mustered 26 shots on goal and a minus-7 rating during an 11-game point drought. Dadonov started 2022 hot with seven points in as many games in the new year, but he's been held off the scoresheet ever since. The 32-year-old is at 21 points, 126 shots, 46 hits and a minus-1 rating through 50 appearances overall. Dadonov would typically play in a third-line role, but absences for a handful of Vegas wingers could see him on the top line for Saturday's contest against the Avalanche.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Not playing Saturday

Pacioretty (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Avalanche, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Pacioretty left Friday's game versus the Coyotes with an injury after just 10:42 of ice time. The Golden Knights have yet to specify what's ailing the winger. He'll try to be ready to return Tuesday versus the Sharks.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Unavailable Friday

Marchessault (illness) will not play Friday against Arizona, Ben Gotz of the Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Marchessault is reportedly dealing with the flu, which could keep him out of Saturday's game against the Avalanche as well. The veteran winger has 20 goals and 35 points through 46 games on the year. Michael Amadio is expected to suit up for Friday's game.
NHL
CBS Sports

UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers cleared to return from knee injury, will suit up Friday

UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers has been cleared to return to game action and will suit up on Friday as the Huskies face St. John's in the XL Center, the program announced. Bueckers underwent surgery to repair an anterior tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear on Dec. 13 and has been rehabbing her way back. She suffered the injury eight days prior in the final minute of UConn's blowout win over Notre Dame.
BASKETBALL
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 21 boards

Adams finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 21 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 victory over Chicago. Adams recorded his fourth double-double over his last six appearances, and the New Zealand big man continues to make an impact at both ends of the court for the Grizzlies. He is averaging 9.8 points and 12.1 rebounds per game in February, so while his scoring numbers might need a boost, he's supplying that lack of efficiency with elite figures on the glass. It's worth noting that this was his best rebounding output of the season by a wide margin.
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Rajon Rondo: Mediocre in loss

Rondo chipped in 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds and nine assists over 26 minutes during Thursday's 106-103 loss to the Pistons. He also had six turnovers. Rondo uncharacteristically struggled to take care of the ball, setting a new season high for turnovers. He still managed to rack up nine assists and provides strong production to category shareholders. Additionally, Rondo connected on multiple threes and is shooting 37.0 percent from deep since being acquired by Cleveland -- well above his career 32.3 clip from beyond the arc.
NBA
CBS Sports

Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Plans to join Wizards

Satoransky agreed to a buyout with the Spurs on Saturday and plans to sign with the Wizards, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Satoransky was traded from the Pelicans to the Spurs in early February but made just one appearance for his new team. He's been a fringe rotation player since the start of the calendar year but should have additional opportunities to carve out playing time in Washington, where he played from 2016 to 2019.
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in win

Towns logged 22 points (9-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 28 minutes during Thursday's 119-114 win over Memphis. Towns notched his fourth double-double in a row and his 28th of the season. He also blocked at least three shots for the seventh time during the campaign. Across 10 contests in February, the All-Star big man is averaging 24.2 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 blocks in 32.7 minutes per game. Towns will look to continue his solid play in a clash with Joel Embiid and the 76ers on Friday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Panthers' Ian Thomas: Re-signs on three-year deal

Thomas agreed to terms with Carolina on a three-year contract Friday. Thomas was scheduled to hit free agency mid-March, but he will instead stick with the team that initially selected him back in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Though the 26-year-old was effectively invisible for fantasy purposes in 2021 -- he posted just 18 catches for 188 yards without a touchdown across 17 appearances -- he did solidify himself as a capable blocker. That said, positional teammate Tommy Tremble could well be the more interesting fantasy option next season.
NFL
Yardbarker

James Harden records triple-double in second 76ers game

The James Harden experience for the Philadelphia 76ers continued to provide early success with a 125-109 win over the New York Knicks on Sunday. Harden, 32, recorded 29 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds in the win, notching his 68th career triple-double and his 10th of the season. Joel Embiid finished with 37 points and nine rebounds, making 23 of a staggering 27 free-throw attempts in the game.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rays' David McKay: Lands with Rays

McKay signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay made just one relief appearance in the majors with the Tigers during the 2020 campaign, and he didn't pitch in 2021. However, he'll have a chance to carve out a bullpen role as a non-roster invitee this spring. Even if the right-hander joins the big-league club at some point in 2022, he'll likely be limited to a low-leverage role.
MLB

