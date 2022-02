Have you been paying attention to shares of Allegheny Technologies (ATI)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 22% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $25.29 in the previous session. Allegheny Technologies has gained 55.1% since the start of the year compared to the 2.8% move for the Zacks Basic Materials sector and the 32.2% return for the Zacks Steel - Speciality industry.

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO