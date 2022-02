PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With COVID-19 cases declining, health experts are closely watching a new subvariant that’s even more transmissible than omicron. Could this reverse the positive trends that the tri-state area has been seeing? It’s an offshoot of the omicron variant with lots of mutations. It’s the easiest to spread. Health officials aren’t too worried about it but say it could slow down the pandemic recovery. The new subvariant BA.2 is now being called stealth omicron. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s 30% more contagious than the first strain. It’s now been detected in 74 countries and 47...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO