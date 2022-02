Manchester United were sent crashing out of the FA Women’s Cup on Sunday following a 4-1 loss to Manchester City at the Leigh Sports Village in Sale. Marc Skinner’s side came into the derby at the back of a 1-0 defeat to City in the Super League and they had picked up draws against Arsenal and Chelsea before that too. Confidence had not been high, as their last win in all competitions came at the end of January against Bridgwater United.

