1 shot in San Francisco early Wednesday

By John Ferrannini
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – One adult sustained a non-life threatening injury during a shooting early Wednesday in the south of Market neighborhood.

The shooting was at 7th and Minna streets just before 6 a.m., according to Raj Vaswani, commander of the San Francisco Police Department’s investigations bureau, in a tweet .

The injured man was also arrested for being a wanted parolee for a felony violent crime. His name has not been released.

