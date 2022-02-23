Sage Therapeutics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Investors are skeptical of post-pandemic growth in the gaming industry. Turtle Beach (HEAR) is a gaming accessory manufacturer based out of San Diego, California. The company operates as an audio technology company as it specializes in gaming headsets. HEAR offers other gaming peripherals as well which makes it easier to compare to companies like Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) and Corsair (NASDAQ:CRSR). The entire gaming market saw a surge in growth during the pandemic. While this led to the company reaching its recent all-time high, it has left many investors skeptical about the company's growth rate and margins as we transition out of the pandemic. The company is currently trading well below its all-time high due to supply chain bottlenecks as well as this post-pandemic uncertainty in the gaming market.

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO