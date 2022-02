PHOENIX, Ariz. (TND) — A priest who learned he had wrongly performed thousands of baptisms in his 20 years of practice has resigned. According to the Diocese of Phoenix, Reverend Andres Arango said "we baptize you in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit" during thousands of rituals at Catholic churches in Arizona, San Diego, and even in Salvador, Brazil.

