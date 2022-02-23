KINGSTON - The concrete-block structure was built in 1911 as part of a sanitarium and last used as a boarding house, offering rooms for rent until a fire in 2020 forced it to close. Now Ulster County sees a new future for the vacant, three-story building on Elizabeth Street: as emergency and transitional housing for homeless families. And so it is dedicating $700,000 of the $34.5 million in pandemic relief funding it got last year to buy...

KINGSTON, NY ・ 13 MINUTES AGO