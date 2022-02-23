KINGSTON - The concrete-block structure was built in 1911 as part of a sanitarium and last used as a boarding house, offering rooms for rent until a fire in 2020 forced it to close.
Now Ulster County sees a new future for the vacant, three-story building on Elizabeth Street: as emergency and transitional housing for homeless families. And so it is dedicating $700,000 of the $34.5 million in pandemic relief funding it got last year to buy...
Over the past two years, two months and 27 days, I’ve had the honor of serving the District 2 residents and businesses as a member of the Fayetteville City Council.
While much has occurred during my first term in office, the effectiveness of first-term members often gets questioned because of our freshman status. For me, with...
MILTON – The school building committee has scheduled two online forums on the proposal to build a middle school next to Milton High School.
The forums are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3, and 4 p.m. Thursday, March 10, on Zoom.
The committee will share information about the need for a new school, an overview of...
