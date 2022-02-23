ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Iowa State lands PWO commitment from Kansas City TE

Cover picture for the articleThis morning, Iowa State landed a commitment from TE Jack Bjorn out of Kansas City, Missouri. Jack is a PWO, but just started playing football this year and racked up a pretty impressive...

Martin-Knox lands superintendent job in Kansas City suburb

Outgoing Sumter School District Superintendent Penelope Martin-Knox is now the incoming superintendent of a suburban district near Kansas City, Missouri. Raytown School District in Raytown, Missouri, announced the hiring of Martin-Knox on …
247Sports

What Nowell, Pack & Weber said after Kansas State's 74-73 loss to Iowa State

This is what Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber and guards Markquis Nowell and Nijel Pack had to say after the Wildcats' 74-73 loss to Iowa State on Saturday. “I really thought our effort was great early and that's something that we all talked about the last two games is just come ready to play and we had to be better defensively. I thought we were better defensively early. They didn’t have a field goal at the first TV timeout. But the problem was instead of being up eight to two or whatever it was a little later. We made good passes, extra passes, we just didn't make the shots. And at that period, that was when we probably should have had it stretched out where they couldn't come back and credit to them. They're good. Obviously four in a row. I thought (Tyrese) Hunter’s poise and his passing, 10 assists, making the right plays was huge. Obviously (Caleb) Grill, the last time he went 1-for-12 and that was a layup. He has not shot the ball well but he got into a groove and 6-for-10 for three and also their bench. You look at the stats it's pretty obvious, 31 points from the bench to our six and then 15 second chance points to our four. But again we hung in there, we fought, we battled. We had a chance. I thought they were very physical with Nijel (Pack) on the last play but obviously we didn't get a call and we lost the ball. It’s just a tough circumstance. Our guys care, they battle. I think sometimes they try to win on their own. And we’ve got to really help each other if we're going to have a chance. I thought the free throws too, the first half again I think it was 13-for-18 or 12-for-18 at halftime. That kind of hurts because every extra point makes a big difference and those misses probably could’ve maybe avoided the rally from them or kept the momentum away from them.”
247Sports

How to watch and listen to Kansas State vs. Iowa State

Kansas State (14-13, 6-9 Big 12) returns home from a 2-game road trip this weekend, as the Wildcats play host to a red-hot Iowa State (19-9, 6-9 Big 12) team on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m., CT at Bramlage Coliseum. K-State rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit to post a 75-69 overtime win at ISU in the first meeting on?Feb. 12.
Kansas City Star

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Lineups, TV, time, score prediction

When/where: 1 p.m. Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan. TV/radio: ESPNU; KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City. About Iowa State (19-9, 6-9 Big 12): The Cyclones have bounced back from a four-game losing streak to win their last three and potentially solidify themselves an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament. Iowa State has beaten TCU, Oklahoma and West Virginia to enter this weekend with some momentum. Izaiah Brockington is the player that makes the Cyclones go. He is one of the top scorers in the Big 12 and is coming off a 35-point effort against West Virginia earlier this week.
Hutchinson News

Kansas State basketball falls short in devastating loss 74-73 loss to Iowa State

MANHATTAN — Kansas State's NCAA Tournament hopes took a major — perhaps even fatal — hit Saturday at a time when the Wildcats could ill afford any slipups. After nearly erasing a 10-point deficit in the final 1 1/2 minutes, the Wildcats had the ball with a chance to tie or win the game, only to turn it over as they dropped a heart-wrenching 74-73 decision to Iowa State at Bramlage Coliseum.
