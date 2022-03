An Omaha company that allegedly dispensed more than 10,000 prescriptions in Iowa without the required license has been fined $5,000 by the state. According to records of the Iowa Board of Pharmacy, Precision Direct Rx, an Omaha-based company, was granted a pharmacy license to do business in Iowa on Aug. 26 of last year. But […] The post Omaha pharmacy fined for doing business in Iowa without a license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

IOWA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO