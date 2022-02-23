ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Smart Swaps That Make a Tiny Kitchen Feel Huge

By Annie Tomlin
PopSugar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who's ever lived in a small apartment knows that space is a precious commodity. That's because when your kitchen is on the small side, every inch counts — and the more room you can free up, the bigger...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

These $9 Organizers Make My Tiny Apartment So Much Tidier

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Living in a small apartment, I’m always on the hunt for new organizational tools to declutter my space — and since they come in options ranging from under-shelf gadgets to over-the-door storage, I can afford to wait until I find the perfect solution. I need items that match my decor, are easy to maneuver and store, and are versatile enough for any number of uses. Oh, and I don’t want to break the bank when it’s time to check out. So when I came across these storage crates from the HAY Colour Crate Collection, I immediately started to fill my cart. Here’s why.
SHOPPING
The Daily South

Is Boiling Potato Chips to Make Mashed Potatoes the Next Great Kitchen Hack?

If you've ever had a hankering for a big bowl of creamy mashed potatoes, but either didn't have potatoes on hand or the time to peel and boil them, today is your lucky day. Thanks to the creative chefs of TikTok, you can throw out your stockpile of just-add-water mashed potato mixes, and reach for a bag of potato chips instead. That's right, a regular bag of Lay's potato chips, plus a pad of butter and splash of milk or cream, is all you need to make the beloved all-occasion side dish.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
PopSugar

Shop the Best Bedding From Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is one of our favorite destinations for all things fashion. However, the retailer is elevating its home selection with trendy decor, contemporary furniture, and the coziest bedding. If you're looking to refresh your sleeping sanctuary, we curated our favorite bedding picks from the site ahead. These finds are the perfect blend of comfort and style.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
Inc.com

3 Decisions Smart People Make to Achieve Their Dreams

The average number of decisions an adult typically makes each day -- from tying your shoes to choosing your morning coffee -- is about 35,000. At the end of the day, life is really about making the right decisions to fulfill your ultimate goals and desires. In business, the smartest leaders simplify things to keep them from making dumb choices.
ECONOMY
Connecticut Post

This $14 Kitchen Gizmo strainer will make meal prep so much easier

Living in a city apartment, I don’t have a ton of room for a lot of extra kitchen stuff. As much as I would like to have a tool or gadget for every little thing, my cabinet, drawer, and counter space are limited, so most of my kitchenware is space-saving, stacking, or multi-use. One thing I’ve never really owned is a strainer because I don’t drain things that often, and when I do, I just kind of wiggle the pot around and hope I don’t lose half my food to the sink drain. Strainers and colanders also tend to be bulky and my cabinets are already filled with pots that only get used on the odd day I get inspired to cook.
ELECTRONICS
PopSugar

The Best Midcentury-Modern Furniture We're Eyeing From Target

There are so many reasons to love midcentury-modern style: its clean design, retro look, and vibrant colors are just a few that come to mind. With nostalgia in the limelight now more than ever, it's no wonder people are adopting this once-popular '50s style in their homes. Its minimalist design looks great inside a number of interior aesthetics, while its mix of man-made and natural materials gives it an edge that makes a statement. As you can imagine, midcentury-modern furniture can be pricey, but Target has a whole bunch of items that play the part for an affordable price tag.
INTERIOR DESIGN
PopSugar

Cut Down on Clutter! These Are the Kitchen Appliances You Actually Need

If you're like most people, your kitchen holds a mix of appliances you use all the time, along with gadgets you only use once in a blue moon. While those categories may differ depending on the home cook in question — you might think melon ballers are silly, but other people swear by them! — a universally smart guideline is to supply your kitchen with essential kitchen appliances. Think about it: instead of having three little devices that accomplish different tasks, a single device with multiple functions can get the job done just as well. Talk about efficient. Plus, how nice is it to free up space in the kitchen? It doesn't matter whether someone has a teeny-tiny kitchen in Manhattan or a sprawling spot in the country — everyone likes a little more room in cabinets and drawers.
HOME & GARDEN
PopSugar

These Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Candles From Target Won't Disappoint

It doesn't matter the time of year — spring, winter, fall, or summer — I burn candles every chance I get. Not only do they smell impeccable, but candles create an atmosphere that allows you to ease back and relax. Hearth & Hand With Magnolia at Target in particular has a slew of candles that have never let me down. Not only are its ceramic, wooden, and glass jars appealing (and make great home decor), but they also smell like a dream. From earthy floral scents to calming lavender and even a few woodsy smells, Chip and Joanna Gaines's candles do the trick for bringing the outdoors in.
SHOPPING
PopSugar

Not All Recliner Sofas Are Ugly — Shop Our 5 Favorites

Shopping for the perfect sofa is a complicated journey. Between finding the right style, comfort level, and even price tag, there are a lot of factors that come into play. First, you'll want to narrow in on your needs and how you'll be using it. If you're looking for more of a comfy, kickback-style couch, then you might want to consider an option that reclines. While recliner sofas don't have the best reputation for being the most stylish options, there are a ton of furniture brands changing that. We shopped across the internet and found a handful of choices that are not only incredibly cozy and convenient to use, but they also look good. So if this laidback style speaks to you, then you're in just the right place.
HOME & GARDEN
PopSugar

The Best Couch Sets You Can Buy Online

The living room is the heart of the home — it's where we relax, watch TV, read a book, and nod off after a good meal. If you are looking to overhaul your living room with new furniture, have just moved, or are searching for a deal that aligns with your budget, couch sets are almost always a great option. The sets come in a number of styles — like modern or traditional — that are made to fit into your space. From two-piece sets to five-piece sets and everything in between, living room sets are almost always a bargain. The only problems are they're not exactly easy to find, and oftentimes, they're not the best quality — which is why it's important to know what to look out for.
SHOPPING
PopSugar

5 Curved Couches That Caught My Eye

If you're headed on a sofa shopping journey, there are a lot of things to consider. While you want something comfy, the right price, and that will fit into your home, you'll also want a choice that's the right style. I recently found my match that's a cool cloud-like silhouette that was my dream, and it got me thinking about other cool sofa shapes. One that I've always loved, which is also one of 2022's biggest furniture trends, is a curved couch. The fun shape is a great way to bring personality to a room while also offering the perfect lounge space. The hard part is finding the right match, so I'm here to help you.
HOME & GARDEN
PopSugar

Replace Your Frayed Towels With 4 Plush Brands

One of our personal missions in 2022 is to invest in more quality home linens. We're firm believers that spending a few extra dollars on quality can go a long way over time. When it comes to bathroom towels, why have something cheap and rough when you can have something luxurious? There are a ton of direct-to-consumer brands that make high-quality choices worth shopping, but to help you narrow in on the best of the best, we're curated an easy list to shop.
LIFESTYLE
PopSugar

5 Outdoor Daybeds That Are Perfect For Summer Entertaining

Patio season is fast approaching, and one of the most important aspects of the sunniest time of the year is properly outfitting your outdoor space. If you have the luxury of some extra room, you're going to want to utilize your space to the best of your ability, and that's why we love a daybed. It's the ultimate in versatile furniture and is a great option if you've got a smaller space, or if you want to round out your patio. Our top pick is the Article Sol Daybed ($999), but keep on reading to shop all our highly vetted pieces.
HOME & GARDEN
TheStreet

Disney World Makes a Huge Play for Adults

If you're that person that proudly wears your Annual Passholder t-shirt on the weekends, runs the Princess Half-Marathon every year, and counts the days until your next jaunt to a Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report park, there's an exciting new proposal. On your next visit, you can...
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

This Tiny Tweak That Makes a Common Hip-Opener So Much More Effective

Improving your hip strength and mobility can help relieve tightness and pain—and if that sentence started to sound like the teacher in Charlie Brown, then let me add that strengthening those hip external rotators also supports better sex. If that's not a reason to work out, then IDK what is. Luckily, the core and glute workout in this episode of Trainer of the Month Club incorporates a version of the clamshell that is great for your external rotators and helps open up your hips.
WORKOUTS
PopSugar

Latest Outdoor Decorating

Outdoor Decorating 5 Outdoor Daybeds That Are Perfect For Summer Entertaining. Summer Um, Blow-Up Hot Tubs Exist, So Here Are 10 That Will *Probably* Change Your Life. Summer If You Have Any Outdoor Space, You're Going to Want These Comfy Pieces of Furniture. by India Yaffe 3 months ago. Christmas...
INTERIOR DESIGN
PopSugar

24 Times Euphoria Star Storm Reid Looked Absolutely Fierce in the Gym

If you're looking for a little inspiration to get yourself to the gym, look no further than actress Storm Reid. The star of "A Wrinkle in Time" and "Euphoria" regularly posts short videos of her workouts, and we're honestly super impressed every time. Storm mixes things up in the gym, striking a balance between cardio and strength training, while constantly finding new ways to challenge her muscles and build her endurance. More than anything, though, it's Storm's commitment to fitness and winning attitude that make us want to follow in her footsteps. Keep reading to see some of her impressive workouts, then get to work!
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy