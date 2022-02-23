Thriller Filmed at Indiana’s West Baden Springs Hotel is Headed to the Big Screen this March

Everyone at some point in time has thought about the day when their time on Earth comes to an end. When will it happen? How will it happen? Unfortunately (or fortunately depending on how you want to look at it), many of us will never know the answer to either or both of those questions before it does happen. The one thing we know for certain is that it will happen at some point unless someone figures out a way to become immortal. That key piece of information gives us the opportunity to at least have a say in what we want to happen to our bodies once our eyes close and we draw our final breath. With that said, even if our dying wish is executed flawlessly, we have no control over what the world will do once we're gone. As is the case with the woman whose final resting place is smack dab in the middle of a two-lane county road in Franklin, Indiana.

