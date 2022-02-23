WATCH: Kari Lake slams 'horror show on our border,' says Biden cares more about Ukraine

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake says President Joe Biden cares more about Ukraine than the “invasion” at the southern border .

“We have an absolute horror show on our border,” Lake said when Newsmax anchors Bob Sellers and Heather Childers asked the Republican candidate about recent reports of cartels targeting southern border agents .

“We've got the narco terrorists in charge down there. We’re losing our border altogether, and we got fentanyl pouring in from China through Mexico into our neighborhoods and into our country, and [Biden] is asleep at the wheel and doesn’t seem to care about the American people. He seems to care more about what’s happening in Ukraine.”

If elected as Arizona’s next governor, Lake promised to take strong action to secure the border, saying the U.S. Constitution , under the guarantee clause, including Article 4.4 and Article 1.10, affords states a large amount of power, regardless of whether the Biden administration chooses to take action.

“We have the ability to protect our own citizens. It’s basically a state’s war powers,” Lake said.

Lake, who is currently leading Democratic Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in the race for governor , said she would declare an invasion and deploy the Arizona National Guard .

“We’re going to start immediately working to secure our border, finish President Trump’s wall , and we’re going to start arresting people and sending them back,” Lake said. “My plan calls for blowing up these drug tunnels , just like the Israelis do with the Hamas tunnels.”

The Republican candidate called fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction that “could kill and poison millions of people.”

Nathan Howard/AP Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, right, speaks with supporters before a joint rally with former President Donald Trump on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Florence, Az. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

“We’re gonna start shooting down the drones coming over the border,” Lake said. "These are narco terrorist-controlled drones that are dropping drugs and doing surveillance.”

Lake noted that she is not alone in being concerned over the federal government’s lack of action.

Last week, Texas Rep. Roger Williams co-sponsored the “HALT Fentanyl Act,” which would permanently classify fentanyl as a Schedule One substance, reserved for drugs with no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse. Speaker Nancy Pelosi is currently blocking this legislation from a vote on the House floor.

