ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

WATCH: Kari Lake slams 'horror show on our border,' says Biden cares more about Ukraine

By Heather Hamilton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake says President Joe Biden cares more about Ukraine than the “invasion” at the southern border .

“We have an absolute horror show on our border,” Lake said when Newsmax anchors Bob Sellers and Heather Childers asked the Republican candidate about recent reports of cartels targeting southern border agents .

“We've got the narco terrorists in charge down there. We’re losing our border altogether, and we got fentanyl pouring in from China through Mexico into our neighborhoods and into our country, and [Biden] is asleep at the wheel and doesn’t seem to care about the American people. He seems to care more about what’s happening in Ukraine.”

If elected as Arizona’s next governor, Lake promised to take strong action to secure the border, saying the U.S. Constitution , under the guarantee clause, including Article 4.4 and Article 1.10, affords states a large amount of power, regardless of whether the Biden administration chooses to take action.

“We have the ability to protect our own citizens. It’s basically a state’s war powers,” Lake said.

MASKS ARE ‘WORST THING ABOUT THIS PANDEMIC’: DAVE GROHL STRUGGLES TO READ LIPS

Lake, who is currently leading Democratic Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in the race for governor , said she would declare an invasion and deploy the Arizona National Guard .

“We’re going to start immediately working to secure our border, finish President Trump’s wall , and we’re going to start arresting people and sending them back,” Lake said. “My plan calls for blowing up these drug tunnels , just like the Israelis do with the Hamas tunnels.”

The Republican candidate called fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction that “could kill and poison millions of people.”

Nathan Howard/AP
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, right, speaks with supporters before a joint rally with former President Donald Trump on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Florence, Az. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

“We’re gonna start shooting down the drones coming over the border,” Lake said. "These are narco terrorist-controlled drones that are dropping drugs and doing surveillance.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Lake noted that she is not alone in being concerned over the federal government’s lack of action.

Last week, Texas Rep. Roger Williams co-sponsored the “HALT Fentanyl Act,” which would permanently classify fentanyl as a Schedule One substance, reserved for drugs with no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse. Speaker Nancy Pelosi is currently blocking this legislation from a vote on the House floor.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Heather Childers
Person
Katie Hobbs
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

Documents weren’t the only things Trump tore up while in office

Former president Donald Trump liked the feel of tearing things up — figuratively, as he did with laws and norms of public service; but also literally, as he did with documents that he was required to preserve under the Presidential Records Act. Having refused to give his elected successor a smooth and orderly transition, Mr. Trump then skulked away to Mar-a-Lago in Florida with 15 boxes of official documents and mementos that should have gone to the National Archives.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Newsmax#Republican#American#Democratic#State#Movement#Israelis#Hamas
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
nextbigfuture.com

Ukrainian President Says They Will Get Nuclear Weapons Unless US Protects Them

Ukraine President Zelensky says that Ukraine will go back to having nuclear weapons like they did before 1994 unless the US lives to the guarantees of protection made in the Budapest Memo. Ukraine had 1000 soviet nuclear weapons. What did Ukraine keep that would short cut a return to being a nuclear power. Even with bombers, nuclear weapons can be delivered by other means if one side chose it as means of all out fighting.
MILITARY
HollywoodLife

​Ashton Kutcher Says He ‘Stands With’ Wife Mila Kunis’ Native Ukraine Amidst Russian Attacks

The ‘That ’70s Show’ star showed support to his wife’s home country, where she lived until she was seven-years-old. Ashton Kutcher, 44, was one of many stars who showed their support for Ukraine in wake of Russia’s attacks on its neighboring country. The actor tweeted his support late on Thursday February 24. Besides sympathizing with the people of Ukraine during this tumultuous time, the message comes from a little closer to home for Ashton, as his wife Mila Kunis, 38, lived in the European country when she was a child. Ashton’s tweet simply said, “I stand with Ukraine.”
CELEBRITIES
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
188K+
Followers
61K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy