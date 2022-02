Kid’s say the darnedest things, right? I know it sounds a little cliche, but it’s true. Some of their things that come out of their mouth are too funny. I have three kids who all have completely different personalities. My daughter was always incredibly smart, but still had a hard time saying a few words. She would say hosapital for hospital and elephanant for elephant. It was so cute. She was my little sunshine and still is.

