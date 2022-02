Taxpayers in the US don't have to use facial recognition or any kind of biometric data to access their accounts online if they don't want to. The IRS has announced that users can opt for a live, virtual interview to authenticate their identity instead of registering for an ID.me account. This move comes a few weeks after the agency said it will back away from using facial recognition following pressure from both sides of the political aisle. Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers raised concerns about the privacy and security implications of using ID.me facial recognition and how it will make the IRS a prime target of cyberattacks.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO