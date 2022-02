The suspect Capitol rioter who was pictured with his feet on Nancy Pelosi’s desk on 6 January 2021 has told a court he will not shave his facial hair until all accused rioters are free.Richard Barnett, who has been released on bail, appeared virtually for a status hearing on Tuesday when he announced his protest. The 61-year-old has been forced to wear a GPS monitor at his home in Arkansas. “I’m not shaving it until the J6ers are free,” Mr Barnett told US district court judge Christopher Cooper on Tuesday, according to reports. His remarks were an apparent reference...

PROTESTS ・ 25 DAYS AGO