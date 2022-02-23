ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Media, PA

Providence Animal Center Pet of the Week: Baby Girl

By Delco Times
Delaware County Daily Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaby Girl is a gorgeous black and white cat who is patiently waiting on her forever family at Providence Animal Center, in Media. She made her way to PAC after her former family could no longer care for...

www.delcotimes.com

