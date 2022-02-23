ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

A tough road for suing gun makers

By Jeff Neal/HLS News Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the families of nine victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting reached a $73 million settlement with Remington Arms last week, several media outlets hailed their legal strategy as novel. By claiming that the company’s marketing practices violated a Connecticut state consumer protection law, it appeared the families...

Frank2024
5d ago

It's all about getting the guns. Socialist Marxist Democrats can take power to transform America into a Socialist country as long as Citizens have firearms, Just like how they took all the guns from the (use to be free and wealthy) citizens of Venezuela. We look more like them everyday.

Reply(14)
111
David Hedges
5d ago

They still haven't gotten it right...... The families didn't settle with Remington. Remington filed bankruptcy, and the company was broken up and auctioned off in September of 2020 ceasing to exist. The settlement was with 4 insurance companies that held policies for Remington at the time of the murders. But the truth dosen't fit the narrative for the anti gun "victory" story they are trying to push.

Reply(3)
65
No1cares
5d ago

Let’s sue vehicle manufacturers, knife makers, tool makers, breweries, where does personal accountability begin?

Reply(12)
140
