A jury took just under five hours to convict a New Jersey man on trial for the murders of three family members and a close family friend. Scott Kologi, 20, sat in silence as he listened to the verdict in a Monmouth County courtroom on Thursday, the Asbury Park Press reported. In the end, jurors found the defendant guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and a second-degree weapons charge for the deaths of his mother, father, sister, and surrogate grandmother on New Year’s Eve in 2017.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO