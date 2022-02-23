ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Iowa State students arrested for alleged threats

By Kelly Maricle
 4 days ago

AMES, Iowa – Two Iowa State University students have been arrested for allegedly making anonymous threats on a social media app Monday.

ISU Police said Abdullateef Malallah, 18, and Ty Jerman, 19, both of Ames, each face one charge of threat of terrorism. They are both freshmen at Iowa State.

    Abdullateef Malallah (WHO 13)
    Ty Jermain (WHO 13)

The first threat was reported to ISU Police about 6:00 p.m. Monday night. It referenced Carver Hall on campus and had a warning to “not come to Carver tomorrow at 4:30pm.” A few hours later, another post was reported warning people to avoid Parks Library.

Both posts were made via Yik Yak, an anonymous social media app.

Murder arrest made in 2020 killing of Des Moines woman

ISU Police worked with the FBI and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation to determine if the threats were credible and identify who was responsible. Investigators came to the conclusion that it wasn’t necessary to close the university based on the threats.

ISU Police say they don’t believe there is any connection between the two students who made the posts. There also wasn’t any indication either student had plans to carry out violence against the campus community.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

