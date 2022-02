MSI Aegis RS 12 review: Cheaper than building your own “The MSI Aegis RS 12 is a great gaming PC that, with a little attention to build quality, could be the best.”. Given the prices of graphics cards right now, you have to buy a prebuilt desktop to get into PC gaming at a reasonable price. You’ll usually spend a little more than hunting down the parts on your own, but much less than in the past. And MSI’s Aegis RS 12 makes an even more a compelling argument to go prebuilt, with a price lower than the cost of parting out the machine yourself.

