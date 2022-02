As long noted, quarterbacks and head coaches get too much of the blame and too much of the credit in the NFL. With that in mind, they get a lot of attention as well. The Cleveland Browns, and most of their fan base, thought they had answered their quarterback question after the 2020 season. While Baker Mayfield wasn’t a top-five quarterback during that year, he led them to the playoffs with smart play, accuracy and limited turnovers. Winning covered any warts in his game, as it does in most situations.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO