ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

The Prom Now Playing at TPAC

WTVF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Shavey Brown talked about performing in Broadway’s hit...

www.newschannel5.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Action News

The Prom at The Straz

Everyone’s invited to the joyous Broadway hit that New York Magazine calls “smart and big-hearted” and The New York Times declares it “makes you believe in musical comedy again!” Winner of the 2019 Drama Desk Award, The Prom is a new musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and a love that unites them all. Variety raves, “It’s so full of happiness that you think your heart is about to burst.” And The Hollywood Reporter cheers, “It’s comic gold!” You belong at The Prom!
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Michael Buble’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Little Ones & The 4th On The Way

Michael Buble has a lot of ‘L O V E’ for his three kids and is getting ready to welcome a fourth. Here’s everything you need to know about his little ones. Michael Buble, 46, may be a Grammy Award-winning artist with a voice as smooth as butter but his favorite title is “Dad.” The dad of three adorably dubs himself as a “Devoted Papi” on his Instagram and his love for the kids he shares with his wife Luisana Lopilato, 34, is more than apparent. Back in 2016, when two of his three kids were born, he shared the joys he feels when he comes home. “My happiness is to be embedded with these two and they’re my whole world, so the truth is I wouldn’t be happy without them,” he told People.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
WTVF

The history of African American music and its’ impact on Nashville

WTVF-NASHVILLE —How has African American music shaped Nashville’s history? Carrie Sharp is joined by Katie Rainge-Briggs of the National Museum of African American Music and Lorenzo Washington of Jefferson Street Sound Museum to discuss the history of African American music and its’ cultural impact it has had on Nashville along with the music industry on this episode of OpenLine.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’ Face a Difficult Subject in Upcoming Episode

A new episode of The Conners is coming soon. The March 2 episode is set to be a very intense and dramatic story for fans. While the show can be full of laughs, The Conners deals with some serious topics. Addiction, love, family, and more. Now it appears that there is going to be a shooting in the neighborhood. Something that many Americans are going to be able to relate to. Many might feel uncomfortable watching as the family deals with the situation.
TV SERIES
ABC6.com

Win 2 Tickets to The Prom at PPAC!

Everyone’s invited to the joyous Broadway hit that New York Magazine hails as “smart and big-hearted” while The New York Times declares it “makes you believe in musical comedy again!” THE PROM is a new musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WTVF

Should artists be paid when their song plays on the radio?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Artists aren't always compensated when songs they perform are played on the radio. The songwriter often gets paid, but the actual performer often does not. That's because of current copyright laws, but Congress has joined the debate — with hearings on a proposal to give artists some compensation.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Prom#Broadway#Actor#Musical Theater
WTVF

Josh Groban Coming to Middle Tennessee

Singer Josh Groban talked about his summer tour that will be making a stop in Franklin. Josh Groban’s Harmony Summer 2022 tour will be at the First Bank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin, TN 37064 on July 19 at 7pm. For tickets and more information, go to www.firstbankamphitheater.com.
FRANKLIN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy