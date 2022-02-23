The Prom Now Playing at TPAC

Michael Buble has a lot of ‘L O V E’ for his three kids and is getting ready to welcome a fourth. Here’s everything you need to know about his little ones. Michael Buble, 46, may be a Grammy Award-winning artist with a voice as smooth as butter but his favorite title is “Dad.” The dad of three adorably dubs himself as a “Devoted Papi” on his Instagram and his love for the kids he shares with his wife Luisana Lopilato, 34, is more than apparent. Back in 2016, when two of his three kids were born, he shared the joys he feels when he comes home. “My happiness is to be embedded with these two and they’re my whole world, so the truth is I wouldn’t be happy without them,” he told People.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO