German tennis star and world number three Alexander Zverev made headlines for all the wrong reasons at the Mexican Open during a doubles match. Zverev, angered over a call by the chair umpire, proceeded to smash his racket against the chair, resulting in his expulsion from the tournament and eventual fines. The German star since apologized, though his actions drew criticism from one of tennis’ stars, Andy Murray. Fellow ATP Tour star Rafael Nadal delivered a firm message on Zverev’s Mexican Open umpire incident, via ESPN.

