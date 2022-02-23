ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus Watch: Which kids aren't getting access to the COVID vaccine?

By Cady Stanton, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

As children of color disproportionately suffer from severe illness when they catch COVID, experts worry there's not enough data to figure out how to best target that group for vaccine access.

The CDC does not report children’s COVID-19 vaccination rates by race, and inconsistencies and variations remain in the ways figures are broken down and reported from state to state.

The Kaiser Family Foundation reports only seven states are releasing kids’ vaccination data by race in a way that allows for statistical comparison. Among those states, Black children generally trailed behind white children, and rates of kids from other racial groups vary.

Read more from reporter Nada Hassanein here.

It's Wednesday, and this is Coronavirus Watch from the USA TODAY Network. Here's more news to know :

  • People who have been infected with the coronavirus are much more likely to encounter cardiovascular disease compared to those who were never infected, a study published in the Nature Medicine journal found.
  • The number of new cases around the world fell 21% in the last week, marking the third consecutive week that cases have dropped, the World Health Organization said.
  • The U.S. National Guard is considering sending hundreds of troops to brace for protestors in Washington, D.C., following a weekend of Canadian police action to disperse 'Freedom Convoy' protesters against restrictions in the country's capital.

See our COVID-19 resource guide here . See total reported cases and deaths here . On vaccinations: About 76% of people in the U.S. have received at least one vaccine shot, and about 64% are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

– Cady Stanton, USA TODAY digital editor fellow, @cady_stanton

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coronavirus Watch: Which kids aren't getting access to the COVID vaccine?

