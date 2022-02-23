Coronavirus Watch: Which kids aren't getting access to the COVID vaccine?

As children of color disproportionately suffer from severe illness when they catch COVID, experts worry there's not enough data to figure out how to best target that group for vaccine access.

The CDC does not report children’s COVID-19 vaccination rates by race, and inconsistencies and variations remain in the ways figures are broken down and reported from state to state.

The Kaiser Family Foundation reports only seven states are releasing kids’ vaccination data by race in a way that allows for statistical comparison. Among those states, Black children generally trailed behind white children, and rates of kids from other racial groups vary.

People who have been infected with the coronavirus are much more likely to encounter cardiovascular disease compared to those who were never infected, a study published in the Nature Medicine journal found.

around the world fell 21% in the last week, marking the third consecutive week that cases have dropped, the World Health Organization said. The U.S. National Guard is considering sending hundreds of troops to brace for protestors in Washington, D.C., following a weekend of Canadian police action to disperse 'Freedom Convoy' protesters against restrictions in the country's capital.

