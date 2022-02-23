ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Rare Is It For Philadelphia To See A 70-Degree Day In February?

By Tammie Souza
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – 70-degree days in February are rare. The average first date of 70-degree days in Philadelphia is late April and early May, not in February when the average high is in the mid-40s.

Since 1874, when record-keeping began for Philadelphia, about 10% or 15 of the 148 Februarys have seen a 70-degree day or warmer and today we might add February 2022 to that list.

The last time Philadelphia reached 70 degrees in February was on February 21, 2018, when we hit 77 for a high.  The warmest February day on record was 79 degrees on February 25th, 1930.

There has never been an 80-degree day for Philadelphia in the month of February.

