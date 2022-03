The Game is the latest guest on the Drink Champs podcast with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN which is set to premiere this Thursday on REVOLT. A preview clip has been released today where we get a taste of the spicy stuff Game talking with the hosts. In the 1 minute clip, Game talks about being the “G” in G-Unit when he beefed with 50 Cent and departed from the label in 2005. In another comment, Game talks about not being invited to be a part of the Super Bowl halftime show along with 50 Cent.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO