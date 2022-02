Though most Californians recognize that we're enveloped in a continuing pandemic — yes, the same one that's taken nearly a million lives and counting in the U.S. — Gov. Gavin Newsom unexpectedly announced last week that the crisis phase of Covid-19 was now over, and we in the bright-blue state of California were going to break pioneering ground with a new approach to the disease: treating it as "endemic."

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO