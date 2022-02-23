ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

12 Cheapest Places To Live in Massachusetts

By Beasley Media Boston
hot969boston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere aren’t many places in Massachusetts that you’d call “cheap” when it comes to rent and mortgage payments. Sure, Boston is exorbitantly high, as are a number of the surrounding towns. But...

hot969boston.com

Comments / 17

Tony D
4d ago

There is definitely one place you would never find In this list even if it said the top 100 cheapest places to live in Massachusetts and that neighborhood would be...The North End🇮🇹

Reply
2
HipJipC
3d ago

Obviously "Cheapest" is subjective and they didn't write this for those in the "lower" income bracket who'd be looking for an "Affordable" place to live. Most of those places are located in the central and western parts of the state ... where there be more nature and Dragons, lol.

Reply
2
connoisseur
4d ago

They call $2000 per month rent cheap?

Reply(1)
17
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Reuters

BP’s bruising Russian exit almost worth the pain

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bernard Looney is removing an increasingly awkward appendage. In a seismic move, the BP chief executive said on Sunday the UK oil giant would exit its 19.75% stake in Rosneft (ROSN.MM), the state-controlled Russian energy major read more . In financial terms the timing couldn’t be worse. But Looney may still get something of a consolation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy