ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, NY

Lafayette 148 Dives Into Swim

By Lisa Lockwood
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AB3hW_0eMw9rY800

Click here to read the full article.

Lafayette 148 is expanding into the swimwear market, offering a capsule collection of one- and two-piece swimsuits using reclaimed ocean plastics.

Made in Italy, the swimwear is crafted from Econyl, a 100 percent regenerated nylon yarn developed from reclaimed ocean plastics. This sustainable fabric, normally used for sporty technical performance, has been transformed into modern swimwear silhouettes.

More from WWD

The collection includes reversible swimwear pieces. The L148 Swim collection, which includes a double-layer terry beach towel bearing the signature eight-knot nautical motif, will be introduced Wednesday. The swimwear capsule will be carried at Lafayette 148 freestanding stores, on its website and at Nordstrom.

Emily Smith, creative director of Lafayette 148, explained why she wanted to get into the swimwear category.

“As I develop a collection, I want to make sure that we can consistently wardrobe the L148 woman for all facets of her life and add versatility to her closet. Sophisticated swimwear becomes classically cool daywear paired with a suede laser-cut skirt or relaxed tailoring. She’s coming to us for a continually evolving lifestyle,” Smith said.

She said they chose to use ocean plastics for several reasons.

“An exploration and execution of sustainable materials is a longstanding commitment for myself and the brand, constantly evolving each season,” Smith said. “We sourced an innovative fabric made of reclaimed ocean plastics — while remaining true to the quality and craftsmanship the house is known for. It’s remarkable to take something ordinary and make it extraordinary, to offer both style and solutions by upcycling waste.”

One-pieces retail for $498, and the two-pieces are $198 per item.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Lafayette 148 RTW Fall 2022

Tiffany Boone Becomes Lafayette 148 Brand Ambassador

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

La Double J RTW Fall 2022

Ever the fashion guru, J.J. Martin has the ideal message for right now: “Bring your heart out of the closet, throw love bombs not war bombs,” she said, rattling off the mantras on her Via Sant’Andrea store windows, which are a testament to her lifelong spiritual journey. She even launched a spiritual newsletter to talk about it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Andrea Incontri RTW Fall 2022

Since rebooting his namesake fashion line earlier this year, Andrea Incontri has been on a youth-brimming detour, which has somewhat of an antiestablishment notion to it. For his fall presentation, he had the venue’s walls covered in candid pictures shot by his photographer friend Giampaolo Sgura. They were often cropped above the torso and were intended to telegraph an attitude rather than a style. This explains the uncomplicated, wardrobe-building clothing. “It’s all about real products,” he said during a walk-through, upbeat about his new gig.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

MSGM RTW Fall 2022

Massimo Giorgetti reached for the stars with his fall collection, using a new, darker palette and emphasizing Italian embroidery and craft, in a break from his visually bold, pop color and print collections of the past. “In January, NASA discovered a new star, and I was completely obsessed,” the designer...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Ports 1961 RTW Fall 2022

In a strong and sleek collection, Ports 1961 artistic director Karl Templer put a fresh spin on wardrobe classics. “An idea of a new generation of self-expression” inspired his approach, sparking the youthful vibe that ran through the lineup. For example, Templer reinvigorated sartorial tropes with corseted tailoring —...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Lafayette, NY
State
New York State
WWD

Marni RTW Fall 2022

It takes a lot of hubris to keep guests on their feet in the dark — literally — for 45 minutes waiting for a show to start. Not to mention then staging a slow-moving runway procession, and when it got to be too much for some, not letting them exit. As in guards physically preventing them from leaving.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Gabriele Colangelo RTW Fall 2022

Gabriele Colangelo belongs to a group of designers who have made independence their strength. No matter the business hurdles, freedom has allowed him to carve a multilayered lexicon over the seasons. For fall, his sculptural shapes and architectural approach to tailoring were tempered via crafty details, a painterly palette and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Bally RTW Fall 2022

As Bally awaits the September debut of the first collection designed by the recently appointed creative director Rhuigi Villaseñor, the Swiss brand presented a sort of palate cleanser that still had a precise identity and that was in sync with its heritage. Case in point: a beautiful leather jacket...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Salvatore Ferragamo RTW Fall 2022

Salvatore Ferragamo design director Guillaume Meilland is determined to take the brand in a more modern, casual-luxe, gender-fluid direction. At the fall 2022 presentation, there wasn’t a bow in sight. To be expected, accessories were front and center, but they were trend-right, rugged, lug sole hiker and combat boots,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lafayette 148#Wwd Lafayette#Nordstrom
WWD

John Richmond Fall 2022

“I have a shop in Kyiv, and I was messaging the person yesterday saying ‘I hope you are OK,'” said John Richmond at his fall presentation, reflecting on being in the fashion swirl of Milan, while thinking about the people of Ukraine as they fight for survival. “Originally,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Nihl RTW Fall 2022

For creative director Neil Grotzinger’s fall collection, the nightlife lens continues to reign supreme, highlighting the notions associated with masculinity and blending sensations of professionalism and structure with accents of eroticism, titled “Classixxx.”. Grotzinger’s lineup explored the gray area between what we deem appropriate in the daytime and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Tokyo James RTW Fall 2022

Clothing with a positive message. That’s what Nigerian British designer, and 2022 LVMH Prize finalist Tokyo James is out to do. It’s refreshing. “As a brand, I’m really interested in humanity,” he said backstage ahead of his first physical runway show in Milan, supported by the Camera della Moda. “We celebrate too many of our differences which is not important. We need to look at what brings us together.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Luisa Beccaria RTW Fall 2022

“Fragility” was a word Luisa Beccaria used frequently to describe her whimsical fall collection, presented via a video shot inside the studio of artist Sofia Cacciapaglia, a family friend whom Beccaria scouted for the Venice Biennale. The designer has consistently promoted a certain kind of femininity: romantic and ethereal...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
WWD

Jil Sander RTW Fall 2022

With the power-dressing craze gripping Milan, the Jil Sander show offered a soothing reprieve. In a venue reminiscent of an artist’s atelier, with plush curtains and replicas of ancient Greek statues scattered at the center, Lucie and Luke Meier explored a gentler kind of dressing based on their unique interpretation of tailoring and femininity. It was beautiful.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Bottega Veneta RTW Fall 2022

If a lot of the fashions being shown this week in Milan seemed a little too much, Bottega Veneta stood out for quiet, but ultimately captivating chic, hinged on handsome tailoring and sumptuous, eye-catching accessories. Making his debut as creative director of the brand – he was promoted from ready-to-design...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Massimo Alba RTW Fall 2022

Massimo Alba’s fashion has always defied trends. The brand doesn’t follow the hectic rotation of silhouettes and fits or seek to offer the hot print of the season. It roots solely on emotions — often inspired by nature — with the goal of eliciting feel-good moments with its effortless separates and mood-boosting palette.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Max Mara Atelier Fall 2022

The epitome of understated luxury when it comes to outerwear, the Max Mara coat was exalted with a tactile feel and couture-like volumes for fall. Paying tribute to Italian sculptor Alberto Giacometti, the annual Max Mara Atelier collection included 12 designs crafted from a range of high-end fabrics, encompassing cashmere, alpaca and mohair.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

GCDS RTW Fall 2022

“I don’t even know if I want to say what it was about now that we have fallen into this deep, dark hole,” GCDS designer Giuliano Calza said backstage, attempting to talk about his fall collection as the focus turns from fashion to the war in Europe. “The whole world is in such turmoil already, why do we do this?” he asked.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Marco de Vincenzo RTW Fall 2022

Overproduction and consumption are a no-go for Marco de Vincenzo, who after a two-year hiatus was back with a fall collection that’s all about giving up manufacturing and instead breathing new life into pre-loved fashion he scouted at thrift stores over the past years. His discerning eye for vintage...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Fall 2022

Andrea Pompilio was clearly in a nostalgic mood this season. After referencing ‘90s minimalism for his namesake line, he took a trip through the earlier decade for Onitsuka Tiger’s fall collection — right when Japanese fashion was about to take Paris by storm. There were echoes of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Sunnei RTW Fall 2022

Be it an existential question or just a pragmatic one in between fashion week events, this was the query guests left the Sunnei show with. Once again, founders Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo came up with an entertaining concept to present their latest collection, having their models sprinting down a street in Milan’s southern area instead of simply walking.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy