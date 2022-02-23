ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

4,000 hydrocodone pills stolen from Emporia pharmacy

By Michael Dakota
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Df24J_0eMw6opI00

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police said thieves were in and out of an Emporia pharmacy within minutes Saturday after stealing 4,000 hydrocodone pills.

Public Information Officer Ray Mattas told KSNT News that the Emporia Police Department was alerted to a break-in at Haag Pharmacy, 1400 W. 12th Ave., and responded within two to three minutes. However, the thieves were gone.

Authorities said the front door was smashed at 2:17 a.m. Saturday morning, the police department was alerted at 2:19 a.m. and was on scene at 2:22 a.m.

Homeless man fatally beaten with pipe; 2 arrested in downtown Wichita

Police believe the total cost of stolen medication and property damage equaled $2,600. Hydrocodone is a narcotic used to reduce pain.

Mattas said police do not yet know a motive, but the amount stolen indicates it was probably a little more than for personal use.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Police seek man who robbed Wichita Dollar Tree at gunpoint

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a person who robbed a Wichita Dollar Tree store two weeks ago. A man walked into the store at Pawnee and George Washington about 20 minutes before closing on Saturday, Feb. 12. Police say he waited until all the other customers left […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Homeless men charged in murder near Keeper of the Plains

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Abel Molina, 31, and David Chandler, 63, the two men accused of murdering 30-year-old Blake Barnes with a pipe, made their appearances in court on Friday afternoon. Both Molina and Chandler are charged with one count of second-degree murder. Their bonds have been set at $500,000. On Tuesday, Feb. 24, Wichita […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita man charged with criminal possession of 3 guns

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has been charged with criminal possession of three guns. Nineteen-year-old Alejandro Morales of Wichita was charged by a judge in the Sedgwick County Court on Thursday, Feb. 24, with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon; certain felonies within 10 years. The Wichita Police […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emporia, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Emporia, KS
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSN News

Trash truck in Derby bursts into flames

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Waste Management truck in Derby caught fire on Friday afternoon, according to Derby Fire & Rescue. The vehicle was near the intersection of N Buckner St. and W Meadowlark Rd. around 12:50 p.m. Fire officials say that the driver heard a bang, and other drivers noticed and made him stop. […]
DERBY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrocodone#Police#Ksnt News#Haag Pharmacy#Nexstar Media Inc
KSN News

Five building fires in Garden City in 48 hours

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Fire Department is putting out fire safety reminders after fighting five building fires in 48 hours. One of the fires was early Friday morning in the 400 block of Davis Street. KSN used the SkyView camera in Garden City to get video of fire crews responding to […]
GARDEN CITY, KS
KSN News

One person dead after crash during police chase

NORTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Florida man has died in Norton County after he allegedly ran from Kansas Highway Patrol on Saturday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Logs, 29-year-old Derek Stortzom of Brooksville, Florida, was driving erratically when a trooper attempted to stop him. Stortzum was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado […]
NORTON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

Flags lowered in Marion County for Sheriff Craft

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly has ordered that flags in Marion County be lowered to half-staff on Saturday in honor of Sheriff Robert Craft. Craft died on Feb. 16 after battling COVID-19. “Sheriff Rob Craft served the Marion County community for over a decade,” Kelly said in a news release. “Before becoming Sheriff, […]
MARION COUNTY, KS
KSN News

82 new COVID hospitalizations in Kansas, deaths drop

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of COVID-19 deaths in Kansas has dropped again. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment added seven more deaths to the state’s death toll in the past two days. The death toll is now 7,937. But the seven-day rolling average number of deaths has dropped to three. It was […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy