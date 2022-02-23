ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Tractor-trailer, 3 other vehicles crashed in HRBT westbound tunnel Wednesday morning

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y0dl4_0eMw6ZXH00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer and three other vehicles were involved in a crash in the westbound tunnel at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel on Wednesday morning.

Virginia State Police said it happened at 9:49 a.m. and one, non life-threatening injury was reported.

The cause of the crash has not been determined, but troopers are still investigating.

Westbound lanes eventually reopened just before 11 a.m.

Check back for updates on this story.

