Tractor-trailer, 3 other vehicles crashed in HRBT westbound tunnel Wednesday morning

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer and three other vehicles were involved in a crash in the westbound tunnel at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel on Wednesday morning.

Virginia State Police said it happened at 9:49 a.m. and one, non life-threatening injury was reported.

The cause of the crash has not been determined, but troopers are still investigating.

Westbound lanes eventually reopened just before 11 a.m.

