Kell Brook will have to hold off from making any concrete fight plans, at least until Amir Khan gives him the green light. Ben Shalom, the head of the British promotional outfit Boxxer, which promoted the Amir Khan-Kell Brook welterweight grudge match on Feb. 19 at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, stated in an interview published Feb. 24 that Khan has “three weeks” to decide whether or not he wants to take advantage of a clause in the bout contract stipulating his right to a rematch in the event of a loss. Khan was knocked out in six rounds by Brook, who was dominant from the opening bell.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO