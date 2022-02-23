No injuries reported after small fire at Lake Taylor High School in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say there were no injuries reported following a fire at Lake Taylor High School in Norfolk Wednesday morning.

According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue officials, crews responded to the school just after 9:40 a.m. Wednesday regarding smoke on the second floor of the building.

Students and staff were evacuated safely throughout the incident. Officials say the fire was isolated to one portion of the school on the second floor.

There were no injuries reported and the fire was under control by 10:20 a.m. Students were sent home early and families have been notified of the incident.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.