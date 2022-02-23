ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

No injuries reported after small fire at Lake Taylor High School in Norfolk

By Julius Ayo
 4 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say there were no injuries reported following a fire at Lake Taylor High School in Norfolk Wednesday morning.

According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue officials, crews responded to the school just after 9:40 a.m. Wednesday regarding smoke on the second floor of the building.

Students and staff were evacuated safely throughout the incident. Officials say the fire was isolated to one portion of the school on the second floor.

There were no injuries reported and the fire was under control by 10:20 a.m. Students were sent home early and families have been notified of the incident.

One dead in Manassas car crash

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Saturday morning at around 4:30 a.m., the Prince William County Police Department responded to a car crash around Prince William Pkwy and Dumfries Rd. After investigating the crash, police found that the driver of a 2003 Toyota Sienna, Jose Luis Robles Martinez, 32, of Stafford, ran through a red light and hit […]
MANASSAS, VA
West Virginia School for the deaf and blind caught ablaze

ROMNEY, W.Va. (WDVM) — At around 6:00 a.m. Saturday, a fire broke out at the Administration Building on the campus of the West Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind in Romney, West Virginia. According to the West Virginia Department of Education, the building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported. In a news […]
ROMNEY, WV
