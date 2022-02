NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday as winter precipitation is expected in North Texas. WHAT TO EXPECT WEDNESDAY? Drizzle and freezing drizzle overnight Wednesday Coverage to be spotty and light in most of North Texas throughout the day Some pockets of heavy sleet in northwest (and potentially southeast) counties before sunrise and in early AM hours. WHAT TO EXPECT WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY? More widespread freezing rain/sleet Some areas with heavier bursts of freezing rain/sleet More widespread impacts, including Thursday morning commutes Ahead of the winter weather, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has been ordered to increase...

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO