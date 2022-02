At their Tuesday meeting, the Rio Dell City Council discussed potential changes to water rates for city residents. The council saw a presentation and set of recommendations from firm Lechowicz and Tseng, which conducted a water and wastewater rate study for the city. Catherine Tseng, the project’s manager, delivered a PowerPoint presentation to the council containing a series of possibilities for city funding of water and sewage, in addition to how much rates for customers could potentially increase within the next five years.

RIO DELL, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO