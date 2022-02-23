ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

U.S. Postal Service finalizes gasoline-truck deal despite calls to review plan

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has finalised a decision to replace its postal truck fleet primarily with new gasoline-powered vehicles, the agency said on Wednesday, rebuffing calls from the Biden administration to buy more electric vehicles.

The agency, in a record of decision made public Wednesday, announced it will go ahead with a plan to start buying as many as 165,000 mail trucks over the next 10 years, with a majority being gas powered.

The contract to replace the delivery vehicle fleet of world’s largest postal operator will have only 10% of the vehicles run on battery power as of now, according to a statement from the agency.

USPS said the “preferred alternative is the most achievable given the Postal Service’s financial condition”.

“Our commitment to an electric fleet remains ambitious given the pressing vehicle and safety needs of our aging fleet as well as our fragile financial condition,” Louis DeJoy, postmaster general and USPS chief executive officer said.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had urged the USPS earlier this month to reconsider the purchase, stating in a letter it “has communicated grave concerns with the adequacy of the environmental review that the USPS has conducted to date.”

USPS will begin purchasing gasoline-powered trucks from Oshkosh Corp under the contract it was awarded last February that could ultimately be worth $6 billion.

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

Osceola woman fed up with postal service

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Katherine Turner is one of several Osceola residents who have dealt with issues with the post office. Turner said her mail has been getting sent to the wrong address in town, and she is receiving other people’s mail. “I’m not getting my mail,” Turner said....
OSCEOLA, AR
Boston Herald

Postal service gets final signoff to order new delivery vehicles

The U.S. Postal Service said Wednesday it cleared the final regulatory hurdle to placing orders for next-generation mail vehicles — and getting some of them on delivery routes next year — despite pushback from the Environmental Protection Agency. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said the completion of an evaluation...
INDUSTRY
NBC New York

U.S. Postal Service Moves Ahead With Plan to Spend Billions on Gas Vehicles

The U.S. Postal Service on Wednesday completed a final regulatory requirement on its plan to replace its delivery fleet with thousands of gas-powered vehicles. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump ally who was nominated to the position in 2020, pledged last year to convert just 10% of its new trucks to electric power.
INDUSTRY
Anchorage Daily News

U.S. Postal Service finalizes plans to purchase mostly gas-powered delivery fleet, defying EPA and White House

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Postal Service finalized plans Wednesday to purchase up to 148,000 gasoline-powered mail delivery trucks, defying Biden administration officials’ objections that the multibillion dollar contract would undercut the nation’s climate goals. The White House Council on Environmental Quality and the Environmental Protection Agency asked the...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Dejoy
Marietta Daily Journal

Why the US Postal Service ended up with gas-guzzling trucks

The world is going wild for electric vehicles, but not the United States Postal Service. The agency said earlier this week it is moving forward with a plan to replace its current mail trucks with a new fleet powered almost entirely by internal combustion engines. The $6 billion contract with defense contractor Oshkosh calls for up to 165,000 mail trucks to be delivered over the next 10 years. The vehicles get between 8.6 and 14.7 miles per gallon.
INDUSTRY
The Press

(PRNewsfoto/U.S. Postal Service)

USPS Issues New Stamps for Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express. SAN FRANCISCO and MONUMENT VALLEY, Utah, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service has issued new stamps to allow customers to easily mail Priority Mail Express and Priority Mail envelopes at the 2022 rate.
POLITICS
Axios

U.S. Postal Service flouts Biden's electric vehicle plan

President Biden's plan to electrify the federal vehicle fleet by 2035 is off to an inauspicious start, with a deal this week by the U.S. Postal Service to buy nearly 150,000 gasoline-powered mail trucks. Why it matters: The $11.3 billion contract commits the Postal Service to at least another decade...
GAS PRICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#The U S Postal Service#The Postal Service#Oshkosh Corp
Union Leader

USPS seals gasoline-trucks deal, shunning Biden EV plea

The U.S. Postal Service has authorized the replacement of its mail-truck fleet with nearly all gasoline-powered vehicles built by Oshkosh Corp. after the Biden administration unsuccessfully pushed the independent agency to increase the number of electric trucks purchased. The move, announced in a record of decision made public Wednesday, affirms...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Shore News Network

Man Indicted for Possessing U.S. Postal Service Key to Steal U.S. Mail from Postal Mailboxes

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA — U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that WAYNE C. WALKER, age 24, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was indicted on February 11, 2022 for Unlawful Possession and Use of a United States Postal Service “arrow” key used by Postal Service employees to access authorized mail receptacles in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1704 and Unlawful Possession of approximately 80 pieces of stolen United States Mail that had been deposited into authorized mail receptacles in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1708.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Outsider.com

Food Stamps: Monthly Benefits Could Be Cut by $100 Next Month

Millions of Americans could see their monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits (SNAP) cut by an average of $100. In total, 37 states as well as Washington D.C., Guam, and the Virgin Islands would be affected. When the COVID pandemic began in 2020, the USDA allowed states to issue emergency...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
TheStreet

Biden Administration Suffers Crushing Defeat For Electric Vehicle Pledge

Finally, there will be no twists or last-minute changes. The play will be played as originally written, despite pressure and controversy. The United States Postal Service (USPS) has confirmed its deal with specialty vehicle manufacturer Oshkosh Corp (OSK) - Get Oshkosh Corp Report to finalize plans for between 50,000 and 165,000 gas-powered delivery vehicles.
U.S. POLITICS
Dallas News

Letters to the Editor - Primary ballots, immigration, no-fly list, U.S. Postal Service

Re: “Standing for truth in an age of lies — Autocrats will continue to tap the power of untruths; we must continue to resist,” Wednesday Editorials. Thank you for this timely and excellent editorial. As awful and dangerous as the lies from the Russian and Chinese governments are, I am much more concerned about the many lies perpetrated within this country by our own people. Our democracy will surely falter if we fail to vigorously combat these dangerous lies with actual facts and truthfulness. We should begin by holding all of our politicians accountable.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

USPS Warns What Envelopes You Should Avoid

Right now, the trend for weddings, baby showers and other celebrations is hyper-personalization, but according to the USPS, this might not be the best idea for envelopes. The DIY phase is alive and well in the wedding and baby industries. Couples and families are coming up with creative ways to represent their love for each other and their little ones by implementing eye-catching details into their invitations, save-the-dates and thank-you cards. But apparently, these extra elements might prevent the USPS from being able to deliver the well-made mail to its recipients.
INDUSTRY
Motor1.com

Congrats, America: 100 Percent Energy Independence Has Been Reached

The United States has long been the world's top petroleum-consuming country, and not by a small margin either. In 2020, the US consumed an average of 18.1 million barrels of petroleum per day, far ahead of second-place China at approximately 14.2 million barrels. However, the US produced 18.6 million barrels per day in 2020 – 500,000 more barrels than it consumed. That hasn't happened in at least 70 years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

332K+
Followers
289K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy