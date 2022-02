To combat the coronavirus pandemic, Americans have been told to “stay home to save lives.” They’ve been counseled to stay six feet apart from others and avoid gatherings. They have been advised to get vaccinated because it’s “the unvaccinated” who are to blame for driving the pandemic and stressing health-care systems. Yes, some Americans are heeding this advice, but over time, this absolutist and judgmental approach has contributed to eroding trust in public-health institutions. It has also put local public-health practitioners and individual clinicians counseling patients in the challenging position of translating these messages into real-life recommendations.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO