West Mifflin Apartment Building Evacuated After SUV Hits Gas Line

By Amy Wadas
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

By: Amy Wadas and Jessica Guay/KDKA-TV

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – An SUV crashed into a gas line at the Mifflin Estates apartment complex, forcing dozens of people inside to evacuate. The West Mifflin police chief said his department is investigating the crash as a possible DUI.

Witnesses tell KDKA the driver was traveling down Lebanon School Road when he lost control, drove into a bush, then crashed through a wooden fence before hitting the back of the apartment building and taking out a gas meter. The crash caused a gas leak and sent some residents running.

“I’m just thankful the building didn’t blow up while I was in there,” said Alexis Jackson.

Jackson says waking up to the sound of people running and the smell of natural gas wasn’t the way she expected to start her day.

“Starting my day like that, that was crazy. I was like OMG what’s happening, I’m shaking, I don’t know what I’m going to grab and not to grab,” said Jackson.

When she went outside, she saw the scene: an SUV was resting against the back of the building she lives in at Mifflin Estates.

“He had to go pretty fast in order to go through that,” said Jackson.

WATCH: Jessica Guay reports

West Mifflin’s police chief said the call came in as a medical emergency, but they’re now investigating the crash as a possible DUI. He says the driver didn’t seem to know where he was when he was taken away in handcuffs, much to the surprise of some neighbors.

“I was surprised they put him in handcuffs because he didn’t give that appearance,” said Marlene. “Nice dress slacks, nice white shirt.”

The Red Cross is helping the people who had to evacuate. They say 76 people total, including nine children, had to be evacuated. They were put up in a Port Authority bus to keep warm, then eventually taken elsewhere.

“We’re just making sure they have some place to stay for the night and tomorrow and as long as they need at the moment,” said Carlos Carmona, disaster program manager for the American Red Cross. “We’re just there for them.”

The gas meter wasn’t the only thing hit. A spokesperson with Peoples Gas says the driver also hit a service line that goes from their main line into the meter, plus a house line that goes from the meter into appliances in the building. They say it’s up to building management to fix those.

The residents cannot return to the building until the gas lines and meter are fixed and the gas is back on. Peoples Gas said building maintenance has to fix the service and house lines first. Once the building has a qualified plumber to make those repairs, Peoples Gas will then come in and repair the meter.

As for the driver, he’s under investigation for DUI but has not been charged at this point.

CBS Pittsburgh

1 Killed, 2 Injured In Late-Night Homestead Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after one person was killed and two others were injured in a late-night shooting in Homestead. According to Allegheny County Police, a Homestead Police officer heard gunshots along East 16th Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) “He discovered a vehicle wrecked into another vehicle. Inside of it was an adult male, an adult female and a juvenile male,” Allegheny County Police Lt. Venerando Costa said. Julie Coyne said her boyfriend also heard the gunshots, about a dozen of them, right outside his window. “It happened right across the street. He saw...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fire Damages Yum Yum’s Bakery In Uniontown

By: KDKA-TV News Staff UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — A popular bakery in Fayette County was damaged by a late-night fire. The fire broke out Thursday night at Yum Yum’s Bakery along Morgantown Street. (Photo Credit: KDKA’s Erika Stanish) Firefighters were seen focusing on the roof, where smoke was coming from the building. Crews were initially called out for reports of a possible fire in the kitchen. The same building caught on fire in September 2019. A section of the road was blocked off while crews work to put out the fire. It’s unclear what started the blaze or if anyone was injured. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
UNIONTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hopewell High School Evacuated Due To Potential Natural Gas Leak

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) – Students and staff at Hopewell High School have been evacuated due to a possible gas leak. Beaver County 911 has confirmed that People’s Natural Gas crews, as well as fire crews, are on scene to investigate the possible leak. The call reporting the potential leak came in just before 8:30 a.m. People’s Gas said their serviceman found early this morning, maintenance people were working on the school’s boilers and bumped the pilot light on one of them, causing it to go out. As a result, gas continued to flow from it. The school will now repair the equipment and People’s Gas will check it for safety and continue service. Hopewell High School students were sent home due to a lack of heat in the building. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
ALIQUIPPA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Cleanup Underway Following Train Derailment In Beaver Co.

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A train derailed overnight in Beaver County. The derailment occurred just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday night. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) The train went off its tracks in the Big Beaver area near the Shenango Road Bridge. Early estimates show eight cars were involved. The stretch of railroad where the derailment occurred doesn’t appear to have heavy impact on roadway traffic. It’s unclear what caused the derailment. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Car Barrels Into Building In Pittsburgh’s Larimer Neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A building in Larimer was left with a huge hole for part of Thursday after a car plowed into it. The crash happened on Washington Boulevard under the Lincoln Avenue Bridge. Crews repaired much of the hole during the late afternoon. Witnesses said a car was coming down Washington Boulevard before it went across both lanes and went inside the building. Those witnesses said they heard tires screech and then a bang around noon. (Photo: NewsChopper 2) First responders were there within minutes. According to police, the driver was able to get out on his own. He did get medical attention at the scene for a head injury, then went to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. He is reportedly in stable condition. The business owner said no one inside was injured and insurance will take care of the matter. Just before 4 p.m., crews showed up the fix the wall. KDKA is still waiting to learn the cause of the crash or if any charges will be filed. (Photo: NewsChopper 2)
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Shooting Leaves Man In Critical Condition

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood. Pittsburgh Public Safety said a man was found shot in a vehicle on Thursday around 7:30 p.m. on Craighead Street. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, authorities said. No word on any possible suspects or arrests.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Suspect Arrested In Norwin School District Bomb Threat

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) – North Huntingdon Police have said they have made an arrest in connection to a bomb threat that led to a modified lockdown of Norwin School District. 18-year-old Nolan Kugler of North Huntingdon was taken into custody after being identified as the suspect. Kugler made the threat against Norwin High School just before 8:00 a.m. on Thursday through the Safe2Say Something service which is run by the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General. After he made the threat, Safe2Say Something alerted the Norwin School District and police. When police located Kugler, bomb-sniffing dogs were brought in from Pittsburgh Police and did not find any type of explosive device or illegal explosive materials. Kugler is facing charges of terroristic threats and threat to use a weapon of mass destruction.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
