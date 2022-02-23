Man arrested connected to boy's body found in freezer makes first court appearance

A man arrested on kidnapping charges after a boy's body was found in a freezer has made his first appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court.

35-year-old Brandon Toseland faces two charges of first-degree kidnapping. He has not been charged anything else, but on Wednesday morning a judge said she expects a "murder" charge to be filed in the future.

The judge set a court date of Feb. 28 for Toseland's next hearing regarding the kidnapping charges.

The prosecutor said that the child's body had been found with obvious physical injuries and that the autopsy on the body was taking place today.

Police believe the young boy's body had been in the freezer since early December.

Authorities learned of the crime on Tuesday after the boy's older sister handed a note to her teacher. It was written by the boy's mother.

The note said the mom was being held against her will, and she wasn't sure if her son was alive as she hadn't seen him since December.

Neighbors told 13 Action News they had no idea something so sinister was going on right next door.

