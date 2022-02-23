Castle Rushen High School: Designs must meet future rise in pupils

Pupils could be blocked from taking out student loans if they fail maths and English GCSEs, under Government plans aimed at tightening controls on higher education.The proposals, which are set to be published later this week before being put to consultation, would see the introduction of both student number controls and minimum entry requirements for some university applicants.The Department for Education (DfE) said the measures are being considered in order to prevent pupils from being “pushed into higher education before they are ready” and to ensure “poor-quality, low-cost courses aren’t incentivised to grow uncontrollably”.The plans will include a suggestion that...
