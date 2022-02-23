ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rushen High School: Designs must meet future rise in pupils

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new high school in the south of the Isle of Man must be able to cope with a future rise in pupil numbers, the education minister has said. A budget of £900,000 has been agreed to design a replacement for Castle Rushen High School in Castletown. Julie...

www.bbc.co.uk

WJCL

Target selects Savannah for its pilot high school art design program

Jenkins High School seniors Olivia James and Vaux South are getting a leg up in the world of art design thanks to department store Target's virtual Advancing Design Diversity program. Savannah is one of only three cities hosting it. The pilot program is being offered to 60 students across the nation. Twenty were accepted from the Savannah Chatham County school district after the application process. "Many people go to Atlanta, so I'm really surprised they came here to Savannah and really gave us that opportunity, so I'm really glad and thankful for that," said James.
SAVANNAH, GA
BBC

Coventry school dedicates art project to memory of three pupils

Mourning the deaths of three young pupils, children at a primary school in Coventry have come together to create a striking window display. Five-year-old Mario's death in January followed those of Ben and Rayan in recent years. All were pupils at Hearsall Community Academy and head teacher Claire Jones said...
HIGH SCHOOL
BBC

Worcester school's classroom plans for autistic pupils to be approved

Plans for classrooms designed for children with autism are set to be given the green light. Christopher Whitehead Language College, on Bromwich Road in Worcester, has put forward plans for a detached, single-storey specially designed teaching facility. Designs include new classrooms, breakout rooms, offices, a meeting room, toilets and a...
EDUCATION
BBC

Teacher who filmed pupils wrestling at Oxfordshire school banned

A teacher who filmed himself wrestling with pupils in "play fights" has been banned from the profession. A panel found Gary Savage had failed to observe professional boundaries at three public schools in Oxfordshire and Kent in the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s. It said the only reason for filming the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Pupils#Bemahague School
The Independent

Teachers’ leaders condemn ‘headlong rush’ to live with Covid

Teachers’ leaders have criticised the Prime Minister’s announcement on “living with Covid” in England for its lack of detailed guidance for schools, with the plans described as more of a “headlong rush” out of restrictions than a “sensibly phased approach”.Boris Johnson told the Commons: “From today we’re removing the guidance for staff and students in most education and childcare settings to undertake twice weekly asymptomatic testing.”The goal must be to keep children in the classroom for as much of the time as possible. This plan does not seem to meet that objective and may in fact be counter-productive.Geoff BartonIn the...
EDUCATION
Shropshire Star

MP with dyspraxia fears pupils not getting enough help with condition at school

Dyslexia is a learning disorder that leads to difficulties with reading, writing and spelling, while dyspraxia affects movement and co-ordination. An MP with dyspraxia has spoken of his fear that children with the condition will be left behind in education. Tom Hunt, the MP for Ipswich, was diagnosed with both...
EDUCATION
BBC

In-person graduation ceremony for 180 Shrewsbury students

University Centre Shrewsbury (UCS) has held its first in-person graduation ceremony since before the pandemic. Chancellor Dr Gyles Brandreth handed out the awards to more than 180 graduates. They included an honorary degree to BBC presenter Nick Owen in recognition of his contribution to broadcasting. He joined Lady Ffion Hague...
EDUCATION
BBC

Huge community orchard planned along West Midlands canal network

Volunteers are helping to create one of the longest ever community orchards by planting fruit trees along the canal network in the West Midlands. Once planted, the 3,000 trees will span 50 miles from Wolverhampton, to Birmingham and out to Worcester, the Canal and River Trust said. The public will...
WORLD
BBC

Eileen Andrews: Mid Devon District councillor steps down aged 94

A long-serving Mid Devon District councillor has stepped down aged 94. Eileen Andrews represented Cullompton South as an independent member since 2007 and had previously been mayor of the town. She resigned from her position as councillor due to ill health, the chairman of the council has said. A by-election...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Further education should be for the many, not the few

Thank you for drawing attention to the ongoing neglect of the “other half” of 16- to 18-year-olds, those not on A-level courses in school sixth forms (Editorial, 20 February). I have been watching with dismay successive examples of this in my local area. Our young people used to be served by a tertiary college that offered both A-level and vocational courses. Then the local authority spent many millions from its reserves to create sixth forms in all the local secondary schools. All chose to be selective.
EDUCATION
BBC

Wiltshire bin strike suspended as staff discuss pay offer

A planned strike of bin collections across Wiltshire has been suspended after workers received a new pay offer. It was feared the 14 days of action, starting on Monday, could cause disruption to more than 250,000 homes. Employees at council contractor Hills Municipal Collections Ltd are fighting pay rises of...
LABOR ISSUES
BBC

Runcorn's Brindley Theatre to undergo £6.6m revamp

A £6.6m scheme to turn a town's theatre into a "flourishing cultural hub" has been revealed. Halton Borough Council said Runcorn's Brindley Theatre will get a larger restaurant and new community space. The town's library will also be moved to the building from its current site on Granville Street.
POLITICS
The Independent

Pupils who fail GCSE English and maths ‘may be blocked’ from student loans

Pupils could be blocked from taking out student loans if they fail maths and English GCSEs, under Government plans aimed at tightening controls on higher education.The proposals, which are set to be published later this week before being put to consultation, would see the introduction of both student number controls and minimum entry requirements for some university applicants.The Department for Education (DfE) said the measures are being considered in order to prevent pupils from being “pushed into higher education before they are ready” and to ensure “poor-quality, low-cost courses aren’t incentivised to grow uncontrollably”.The plans will include a suggestion that...
COLLEGES
Vice

I Failed My Maths and English GCSEs and Thrived at Uni Anyway

Here's some fun news: Pupils who fail their Maths and English GCSE could be banned from taking out student loans, as part of new government plans aimed at “levelling up” Higher Education (whatever that means). The proposals, first reported by The Telegraph earlier this week, suggest that unless...

