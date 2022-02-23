ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, MI

Michigan Nordic Fire Festival brings the heat to Charlotte

By Tianna Jenkins
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ATuWx_0eMw41me00

The Eaton County Fairgrounds in Charlotte will be lit this weekend because of the Michigan Nordic Fire Festival . The festival will kick off Friday, Feb. 25 around 7:30 p.m. and will have all-day events on Saturday and Sunday.

Michigan Nordic Fire Festival, WSYM, Feb 2022
Michigan Nordic Fire Festival

Those who attend will be able to experience Viking ship burning, fire spinning performances and performances by Pictus. The Pictus performance will consist of primal drums and pipes.

Michigan Nordic Fire Festival, WSYM, Feb 2022
Pictus performance

There will also be more than 60 vendors, a photo booth, Frisian horses, entertainers, axe throwing and live-action role-play for your enjoyment. They will also be looking to see who comes out on top with a beard competition, costume contest, dog sledding and challenges of strength.

This event offers fun for all ages ad even has kid's quests. Admission is $15 for one day or $20 for the entire weekend. They also offer family rates.

For more information click here .

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Eaton County, MI
Government
City
Charlotte, MI
County
Eaton County, MI
Charlotte, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Eaton County, MI
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Closings#Nordic#Dog Sledding#Frisian#Fox47news Website#Neighborhood News#Breaking News#Severe Weather#Daily Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy