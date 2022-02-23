Cops: Missing 13-year-old from North Jersey Could be in Atlantic City

TRENTON – One of every five New Jersey residents has been switched to a new legislative district on the map that will be used for the remainder of the 2020s. Nearly 1.85 million of the nearly 9.3 million state residents will live in a new district starting with the Senate and Assembly elections of 2023, as 26% of municipalities were shifted into new districts as part of rebalancing the populations of the districts after the 2020 Census.

