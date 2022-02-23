ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cops: Missing 13-year-old from North Jersey Could be in Atlantic City

By Chris Coleman
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Atlantic City Police Department says a missing 13-year-old girl from North Jersey could be in the World's Play Ground. Monday...

Burlington Co., NJ, Prosecutor: 19-year-old Drug Dealer Charged in the Death of Teen Customer

Authorities say a 19-year-old drug dealer from Burlington County has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of one of his high school-aged customers. Zachary DiBattista of Cinnaminson was charged earlier this month with first-degree strict liability for drug-induced death. He was taken into custody Wednesday, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Do You Remember What ‘Swatting’ Is? It’s Back In New Jersey

This cruel hoax was happening with some regularity about 6 years ago. It’s picking up steam, once again as of late. ”Swatting” is a term to describe the practice whereby someone calls law enforcement to report a hostage situation is taking place. The perpetrators of this despicable stunt typically enhance the “severity” of the reported event by stating that a murder(s) has taken place and a hostage(s) has been taken.
PASSAIC, NJ
$500,000 Home Theft: Two Facing Fraud, Forgery Charges in Wildwood Crest, NJ

Authorities in Wildwood Crest say two people are facing charges for allegedly forging a deed to a home worth over $500,000. According to the Wildwood Crest Police Department, on December 17th, they, "received a report of a fraud and forgery of a deed to a residence on Seaview Avenue in Wildwood Crest made by a family member of the victim. The victim learned of the forged deed after receiving notification from the Borough of Wildwood Crest informing of a change in ownership made to the residence."
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
Two Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Monday Evening

Cops in Atlantic City are investigating a double shooting Monday evening. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, around 6:15 PM, officers responded to the 2500 block of Pacific Avenue after they received a ShotSpotter alert. At the scene, cops located two victims and evidence of gunfire in the first...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Will Mask Rules be Lifted on NJ School Busses?

Even as the majority of New Jersey school districts move to make masks voluntary for students and staff, as of now, kids in all districts will still have to mask up on the school bus. That is because of federal rules put in place by the Biden administration. It is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Public Safety
What’s Your New NJ Legislative District? 20% Moved on New Map

TRENTON – One of every five New Jersey residents has been switched to a new legislative district on the map that will be used for the remainder of the 2020s. Nearly 1.85 million of the nearly 9.3 million state residents will live in a new district starting with the Senate and Assembly elections of 2023, as 26% of municipalities were shifted into new districts as part of rebalancing the populations of the districts after the 2020 Census.
POLITICS
Donna Higbee, First Female Galloway Twp. Police Chief, Retires

Donna Higbee, the Chief of the Galloway Township Police Department, announced her retirement from the force on Tuesday. Not only was Higbee the first female to serve as Galloway Twp's Chief of Police, but she was the first woman to hold the position in Atlantic County. She also served a term as the President of the Atlantic County Chiefs Association.
GALLOWAY, NJ
NJ Woman to be Billed for ‘Preventable’ Hiking Rescue in NH

If you're going to go hiking in New Hampshire, you'd better be prepared — unless you want to foot the bill for your own rescue. That is the lesson learned by Aleeza Shaikh, a 26-year-old Jersey City resident who will likely be charged for the cost of a rescue crew that helped her down a trail in the White Mountains late Sunday afternoon.
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

