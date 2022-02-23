ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Intense video shows women, children rescued from burning home in St. Louis

By Jeff Bernthal, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – St. Louis first responders rescued two adults and three children from a burning house on Tuesday.

St. Louis Metropolitan police officers said they created a human ladder to help rescue Ebony Clayborn and her 9-year-old daughter.

One of the officers suffered smoke inhalation but is expected to recover. Clayborn praised the work of the officers who helped save her before it was too late.

“I thank him, whoever he is,” Clayborn said.

Photographer David Parks was working in the area when he captured images of the rescue unfolding on the backside of the structure.

St. Louis firefighters also raised a ladder to rescue Daleza Leonard and the two children she was watching. All three were released from an area hospital Tuesday night.

“We’re all here and we could have been dead,” Leonard said.

Leonard and Clayborn said they lost everything in the fire. The American Red Cross provided temporary assistance Tuesday.

“I’m grateful we’re here,” Clayborn said. “That’s the good part.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

