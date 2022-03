A 33-year-old Mississippi mother of four was killed Friday when the vehicle she was driving filled with 11 other people was involved in a 2-vehicle crash in Laurel. According to reports from the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 2008 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Aric Armstrong, 27, from Diamondhead, was traveling north on Holifield Road when he collided with a 2008 Infiniti G35 driven by Cecilia Turner, 33, of Laurel, traveling west on Highway 84.

LAUREL, MS ・ 21 DAYS AGO