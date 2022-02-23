ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Vote for name of University of Illinois Police’s new therapy dog

By Monica Ryan
 4 days ago

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The University of Illinois Police have added a therapy K9 to the force and he needs a name.

The University of Illinois Police got the now 6-month-old Samoyed puppy in November and now the University of Illinois students have come up with a set of names for the public to vote on. Police want the therapy dog to be a huge part of the campus community.

The name options are below:

  1. Kirby
  2. Allen
  3. Morey
  4. Shelden

Click here to vote. The University of Illinois Police posted a video to their Facebook page with an explanation of why each name option is significant to the university.

