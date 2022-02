The original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is arguably one of the most effective horror films of all time, with the title alone being unsettling and evocative for audiences. While the Sawyer family serves as the main antagonists of the experience, it's the monstrous Leatherface, his chainsaw, and his mask made of human skin that are understandably the standout elements of the experience, with that original film going on to inspire a number of follow-ups for the franchise. The latest entry, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, comes from director David Blue Garcia and serves as a direct sequel to the original film, ignoring the events of its predecessors. Texas Chainsaw Massacre hits Netflix on February 18th.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO